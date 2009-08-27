Verizon's Fios to Trial Online Access to TV Shows

Verizon is planning to give Fios TV subscribers access to programming online as part of its involvement in the Time Warner spearheaded initiative, TV Everywhere.

As part of a new deal, confirmed Thursday by both companies, content from two Time Warner networks, TNT and TBS, will be available online with more shows from other providers expected to come on stream in the coming months. Subscribers will be able to access shows on laptops or home computers using a password at the Websites of the two Time Warner cable channels.

"We are pleased to partner with Verizon to deliver TNT and TBS programming on-demand and online at no additional cost to customers and to do so in a progressive manner that builds the business for the future," said Jeff Bewkes, Time Warner's chief executive, in a statement released Thursday.

Earlier this month, Verizon said it would carry online content from Viacom's EPIX. Fios TV, a service of New York-based Verizon Communications, is in 10.3 million homes in 14 states.