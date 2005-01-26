Verizon Taps Windows for Teeny TV

Verizon Communications has tapped Microsoft Corp. for its new "V Cast" wireless-broadband-multimedia service.

Starting Feb. 1, Windows Media will be the technology powering the distribution of clips of NBC, comedy Central, MTV, VH1, to really small screens nationwide.

In addition, it will be delivering 26 episodes apiece of Twentieth TV's new Verizon-exclusive "micromini-series" Sunset Hotel and Love & Hate. Each is only a minute long.

Users will be able to rewind or fast-forward the program streams or download clips for playback locally.

A pleased Amir Majidimehr, corporate VP of the Windows Digital Media Division, waxed poetic at the possibilites of teeny 3G TV. "Video clips on V CAST are consistently streamed at 15 frames per second, capturing the graceful pass of a tiny football among a myriad of players," he said.

V CAST will be available to Verizon Wireless customers for an extra $15 per month.

