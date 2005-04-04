Verizon Takes Aim at Cable

Local broadcasters are befitting from the battle between cable and telcos for internet business.

Verizon has launched an ad campaign, buying local TV and radio spots in nine markets to promote its Verizon DSL, specifically a deal to double download speeds.

The markets getting the telco money are New York, Philadelphia, boston, Washington, Seattle, Dallas, Tampa, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Zenith and ID Media are handlinfg the buys, which run through second quarter 2005.