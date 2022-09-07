Verizon Sponsors Launch of Nuestra.TV Streaming Service

Verizon has signed on as the official advertising launch sponsor of Nuestra.TV, the streaming platform for Hispanic viewers from Adsmovil USA that became available Wednesday.

Nuestra.TV, a free service, offers 40 FAST channels and 15,000 hours of video on demand content.

“We have over a decade of experience creating content and reaching Hispanics, across generations, cultural origins, and languages, and with Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic, and informed by content that is culturally and linguistically relevant, informative, and engaging,” said Adsmovil CEO Alberto Pardo, who is also president, and CEO, Nuestra.TV.

“We are thrilled to partner with Verizon to expand our reach and capability of providing viewers with culturally resonant, authentic and engaging programming, including bilingual and bicultural options that are designed for each member of la familia,” Pardo said.

Nuetra.TV features movies, TV series and novellas from content providers including VIP 2000 TV, The Country Network, Planet EAT, Young Hollywood, Caracol, Mega Global Entertainment, RM Vistar, and Spanglish Films.

It also provides live news and sports. ■