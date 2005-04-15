Verizon Sees Stars

Verizon Communications has signed a deal with pay programmer Starz Entertainment Group LLC to carry its 13 movie channels on the telco’s planned FiOS video system when it launches later this year.

The deal includes both the East and West Coast feeds of Starz’s channels, plus rights to offer some titles on demand.

The deal is part of Verizon’s effort to secure a full lineup of programming for the systems, which aim to compete directly with cable and DBS operators.

Verizon can buy pretty much anything it wants through the National Cable Television Cooperative, which resells programming to smaller operators.

But the telephone company is trying to get better pricing by cutting deals with networks directly.