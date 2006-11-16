Verizon, Rainbow Strike Sports Net Deal

Verizon and Rainbow Media have struck a deal in New York and New England for carriage of Rainbow's MSG Network, FSN New England Network and for FSN New England in high-definition on Verizon's FiOS TV video service.

Also as part of the deal, FiOS will carry Rainbow's AMC, WE TV, IFC, and fuse, as well as ondemand nets Mag Rack and sportskool.

The agreement also settled a program access complaint Verizon had filed with the FCC against Cablevision and Rainbow. Verizon had charged that it had been denied the sports nets unlawfully and that Cablevision/Rainbow had refused to negotiate.

But with the deal in hand, Verizon told the FCC it was dropping the complaint, which the FCC did.