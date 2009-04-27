Verizon Racks Up 299,000 More Subscribers in Q1

Verizon Communications turned in a near-record quarter for its FiOS TV service, with the telco adding 299,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2009, and racked up 298,000 FiOS Internet users.

At the same time, Verizon continued to see an overall decline in its wireline business - losing 2.9 million consumer phone lines year over year, down 12.5% - and operating income for the wireline unit fell 33.6%.

The company now has 2.217 million FiOS TV subscribers, up 84% from the year-ago period, and 2.779 million for FiOS Internet, up 55.5%.

