Verizon: Online Viewers Expect TV-Quality Video

Online video viewers expect TV-like quality with their content every time they watch, no matter the screen, and internet content distributors can boost viewership simply by focusing on video quality.

That’s according to a new consumer survey from Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS), which found that online video service providers can increase video viewership by 25% by providing a high-quality viewing experience. More than 85% of those surveyed told VDMS that it was important to get a TV-like quality experience for every video, on every screen they use.

“It’s clear that poor video quality results in high rates of viewer abandonment,” a summary of the report reads. “With more viewers watching video online than ever before, it is critical that VSPs focus on improving their overall video quality so that they don’t lose viewers to higher-performing OTT services.”

The survey — based on June interviews with more than a 1,000 American online adults — found that the average time spent viewing video on any device fell by 77% when video quality dropped, with a third of viewers abandoning the video altogether half the time they watched content on mobile devices.

A quarter of viewers told VDMS that poor video quality has caused them to quit a video on their PCs 50% of the time or more during the past month.

VDMS estimates that ad-supported services could see an increase in ad revenue of at least 25%, and subscription VOD providers could see a drop in churn of 10% or more, if they beefed up the quality of their videos.

The report found that, regardless of age, American adults average 14 hours a week streaming video. According to the survey, 55% of U.S. households have at least one SVOD subscription and more than 17% of pay TV subscribers use their TV Everywhere apps at least once a month.