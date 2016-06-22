Viacom Launches BET on SVOD Internationally

Viacom International Media Networks has launched BET Play, its first direct-to-consumer, subscription video-on-demand application.

The app, available for iOS and Android devices, gives fans in 100 countries mobile access to BET programming.

"The launch of BET Play significantly expands the brand's geographic availability by making it available direct to consumer in many markets where it has not previously had an established presence on TV," said Michael D. Armstrong, executive VP and general manager, international brand development, at Viacom International Media Networks.

BET Play will cost the local equivalent of $3.99 a month.

The launch is timed to coincide with the 2016 BET Awards.

The app features intuitive design and a user-friendly, video-first interface, according to Viacom.

Viacom International last year launched Viacom Play Plex, an authenticated service for MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Channel and Comedy Central.

"We've seen incredible interest in, and uptake of, our Play Plex suite of apps, which have completely exceeded our expectations," said Bob Bakish, president and CEO, Viacom International Media Networks. "These products give our audiences the content they want, how they want it, and offer VIMN the flexibility to adapt to a particular market, partner or brand's needs."