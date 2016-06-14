Hearst TV Looks to Verizon Digital Media Services for Streaming

Verizon Digital Media Services’ (VDMS) digital media platform is now being used by 26 Hearst-owned local news stations, enabling live and on-demand playback of each station’s content, across devices and platforms, the companies announced June 14.

“We are excited to work with Hearst Television to enable millions of online viewers to have instantaneous access to the latest local newscasts and news clips in real-time, no matter where they are,” VDMS president Bob Toohey said in a statement. “With more and more viewers opting to consume content on mobile devices, we are pleased that local news consumers will be able to enjoy anytime, anywhere access to Hearst news content.”

Hearst-owned stations are also using VDMS to offer targeted ad insertion in apps and to shorten digital news clips for social media.

“The Verizon Digital Media Services platform is flexible and agile enough to be easily integrated into our diverse technical setups, across the range of our local stations,” Michael Rosellini, VP of digital operations for Hearst Television, said in a statement.

“The platform’s next-generation features allow us to bring our content from the newsroom to the online realm for viewers to access instantaneously with little strain on our current team structure. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with Verizon, a valuable partner on multiple fronts.”