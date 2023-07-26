Verizon Offering Free NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription With New 'On Us' Promotion

Verizon, which already has the most aggressive "on us" promotion in the streaming business with a deal that gives select wireless customers a year free of the $20-a-month Netflix Premium tier, has announced a new promo for the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market games package, now managed by Google and distributed via YouTube.

New Verizon customers using the company's myPlan custom bundling scheme can get a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket when they purchase select smart phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Flip5 and Pixel Fold, or if they sign up for Verizon Home Internet fixed wireless access or Fios gigabit-speed wireline internet.

The promotion kicks off on Thursday.

The deal is also accessible to existing Verizon Mobile customers who upgrade to Unlimited Plus, and existing Unlimited Plus customers who add a line to their Unlimited Plus plan. Existing Verizon Home Internet customers upgrading to a Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus or LTE are also eligible.

The rest of Verizon's existing wireless customer base can get $100 off the $449 full-season price of NFL Sunday Ticket, a price they can probably get on their own via a number of existing promotions being offered by distributors YouTube TV and YouTube.

Alphabet's YouTube is paying between $2 billion - $2.5 billion a season to take over distribution of NFL Sunday Ticket this upcoming season from incumbent distributor DirecTV.

Verizon already has extensive marketing and tech ties to the NFL.

For example, the wireless company is delivering a new managed private wireless network solution across all 30 NFL stadiums this season, as well as the sites of games at international arenas. This includes full in-game support for on-field communications between coaches.

Verizon will also keynote sponsor major NFL events throughout the season, including the "Super Wild Card Weekend presented by Verizon" and the "2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

“By deepening our technology-first partnership with the NFL and now partnering with YouTube on NFL Sunday Ticket, we’re able to offer customers the ultimate fan experience wherever they are on the most reliable 5G network in America," said Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon, in a statement. "This partnership adds to our growing roster of the best content providers in the industry as we continue to deliver the best in choice and exclusive value to our customers.”

Added NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “Verizon has been a strategic partner with the NFL since 2010 and today’s announcement is just the latest extension of this outstanding relationship."