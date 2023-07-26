Google's YouTube TV to Bundle NFL Sunday Ticket With WBD's Max

Alphabet revealed during its second quarter earnings call Tuesday that its newly acquired NFL Sunday Ticket will be bundled with Warner Bros. Discovery's Max on virtual pay TV service YouTube TV.

The Google and YouTube parent company, which agreed earlier this year to pay the NFL $2 billion - $2.5 billion a season to take over the out-of-market games package's distribution rights, didn't disclose an pricing or other go-to-market strategy for the bundle.

For its part, WBD has whittle ddown its programming ambitions for the erstwhile HBO Max, but the company seems ever-on-the lookout for synergistic marketing opportunities.

Alphabet/Google, meanwhile, has myriad pricing promotions going on for its first year of Sunday Ticket. Notably, those who sign up for it via YouTube TV can get the regular-season NFL games package for $299, $50 off the regular price.