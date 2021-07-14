Verizon Media Launches Cross-Screen Unified TV Report

With ad dollars shifting from linear TV to connected TV, Verizon Media has launched a Unified TV Report which enables marketers to understand and optimize their cross-media campaign strategies.

(Image credit: Verizon)

The report combines Verizon Media’s ConnectID cookieless audience identification graph with viewing data from Vizio and Nielsen to analyze buys made across the Verizon Media DSP.

Verizon Media, which is in the process of being sold by Verizon to Apollo Global Management, reaches 148 million users and 400 million unique devices.

More than a dozen advertisers beta tested the Unified TV Report, Verizon Media said. On average, CTV advertisers saw double-digit incremental reach vs. linear TV.

One leading auto brand successfully applied learnings from its national fourth-quarter campaign in 2020 to minimize overlap between linear and AVOD partners the following quarter. A top CPG brand is fine-tuning its upcoming quarterly plans with a better understanding of frequency by publisher by leveraging our entire TV product toolkit.

Verizon said the Unified TV Report completes it audience analytics suit of TV planning, activation and reporting tools. Last year, it launched a Cross Screen Planner, also in collaboration with Nielsen and now Verizon.