Verizon, Media General Reach Retrans Pact

Media General said it reached retransmission consent agreements with Verizon Communications for its Providence, R.I., NBC affiliate WJAR and its Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla., NBC affiliate WFLA on Dec. 30. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to announce that we have come to an agreement with Verizon FiOS to continue carrying WJAR-TV and Me-TV. This means our loyal local viewers can continue to watch NBC 10 News and Me-TV for many years to come," said WJAR General Manager Vic Vetters in a statement. "Strong viewer support helped to demonstrate to Verizon the value of our two highly rated network affiliated stations, which feature increased local programming."