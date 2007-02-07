Verizon, Lime Get Healthy, With a Twist

Healthy-living multiplatform brand Lime and Verizon have teamed up for the launch of LIME: Healthy Living With A Twist, a V CAST video channel devoted to the pursuit of well-being. This marks the first time Lime has entered the mobile video marketplace.

Starting Feb. 7, customers with V Cast-enabled phones can get advice from such healthy-lifestyle gurus as Dr. Andrew Weil, author Deepak Chopra and celebrity yoga instructor Rodney Yee. The V Cast channel also features segments from Lime's original programming, including the series Mind, Body and Soul.

Said Lime founder and CEO C.J. Kettler in a statement, "With the exponential growth of the mobile video marketplace and the increased number of users accessing content through their phones, we are taking another leap forward in giving our consumers true on-demand access to healthy living programming content.”

V Cast customers can sample Lime's programming for 24 hours for a $3 fee or sign up for a $15 monthly subscription.