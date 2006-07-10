Verizon FiOS TV Expands in Cablevision's Backyard

Verizon is now offering its FiOS TV fiber-optic-based TV service to more areas within the town of Oyster Bay, New York, a stronghold of cable operator Cablevision and the home of its chairman Charles Dolan.

Verizon says it is now taking orders for FiOS TV in Oyster Bay hamlets Bethpage, Hicksville, Jericho, and Plainview, following up on a launch late last month in Massapequa, Seaford, Syosset and Woodbury, offering a bundle of television, high-speed data, and phone service for under $95 a month.

A Verizon spokesperson confirmed that Verizon is providing video service in the aforementioned hamlets, but declined to disclose the number of current FiOS TV subs in the area.

Oyster Bay's town board voted in May to grant Verizon a franchise to provide TV service to the town's unincorporated villages, which covers 100,000 homes and includes the eight hamlets discussed so far.

Verizon is also pursuing franchises with Oyster Bay's incorporated villages, but so far has only received a franchise for one, Massapequa Park.