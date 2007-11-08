Verizon FiOS Passes 1M Homes in New Jersey

Verizon Communications’ FiOS fiber-optic-network service hit a milestone with its rollout in New Jersey.

Two years after it began its rollout in the state, Verizon’s FiOS network has passed more than 1 million homes and business in New Jersey, the company announced Thursday, and it expects to pass another 400,000 before the end of 2008.

Verizon is passing nearly 40,000 homes per month with its TV and Internet service and now has a presence in about 250 communities in the state.

The company also officially opened a new customer-service facility in Freehold, N.J. The company plans to have up to 400 employees at the site, which will house sales and customer-service personnel.

"New Jersey is now among the most-fibered states in the nation," Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg said in a statement. "Not only is the Verizon fiber-optic project bringing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents and businesses unequalled FiOS Internet and TV service, but just as important, this project means real jobs and the economic boost that comes with them."

The company said these developments are part of a $1.5 billion investment in fiber, which began its concerted expansion after New Jersey approved a statewide video-franchise law last year.