Verizon FiOS Bulks Up HD Entertainment

Telco Verizon has added six new high-definition channels from Entertainment Studios, the independent producer and distributor of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations, to its FiOS TV fiber-optic television system.

The six new HD channels from Entertainment Studios -- Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Cars.TV and Pets.TV -- will begin to launch in FiOS TV markets this week.

"The addition of these channels helps us to continue our commitment to offer FiOS TV customers the best in HD programming," said FiOS TV VP of content and programming Terry Denson in a statement. "With razor-sharp picture-and-sound quality that only FiOS delivers, coupled with the delivery of six new channels only available to FiOS customers, we're offering service and variety that cable can't match."

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, added: "Our goal and commitment is to make our networks the very best in their categories, and our launch on the Verizon FiOS TV platform gives us a great start. All content will be originally produced in HD to ensure the highest level of quality, and will be distributed globally on all platforms."

FiOS TV now offers over 100 HD channels.