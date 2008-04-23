Verizon Communications Gets Cable Franchise in Hingham, Mass.
By B&C Staff
Verizon Communications was awarded a cable franchise by the Board of Selectmen in Hingham, Mass., where its FiOS TV service will compete against Comcast.
The telco now has 68 franchises in Massachusetts and it is serving 66 of those communities with FiOS TV.
