Verizon Begins Bundling Video and Wireless

Verizon has begun bundling its video service with wireless phone.

The six mix-and-match bundles actually include two, three and even four services (voice, Internet, video and wireless).



The video in this case is not Verizon's new FiOS multichannel video service but DirecTV satellite service. The company is looking at making its own video service part of the bundle down the line.

Verizon has been testing bundled services in Texas and Florida, but this is its first broad roll-out of the service.

Telcos and cable both see bundled services as a way to capture new market share and compete head to head.

