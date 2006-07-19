Verizon Adds NFL Net

Verizon is moving NFL Network from its premium sports package on its FiOS television service to its core FiOS TV Premier, which features over 180 channels and has been the most popular offering for the nascent fiber-to-the-home service.

In addition to NFL Network’s regular programming, Verizon is also carrying NFL Network’s high-definition feed and NFL Network on Demand. NFL Network previously was part of the FiOS TV Sports package, which offers over a dozen different sports channels for $5.95 per month. The FiOS move is the second piece of telco TV news in the last week for NFL Network, which announced a carriage deal with AT&T's U-Verse last Thursday.

"It was an easy call to make NFL Network, with its live games, football news and features, available to more FiOS TV customers," said Terry Denson, VP of FiOS TV content strategy and acquisition, in a statement. "And as more viewers embrace high-definition TV, they can watch their favorite NFL football teams in stunningly brilliant high definition on our fiber-optic network."