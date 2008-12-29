Verducci Joins MLB Network Roster

Sports Illustrated baseball writer Tom Verducci is the latest addition to MLB Network’s studio team, joining as a “baseball insider.” Verducci will be joining fellow SI baseball reporter Jon Heyman.



“It’s very important for us to have Tom and Jon on board from day one to establish our credibility, and we feel we got two of best people for the job,” said MLB Network president and CEO Tony Pettiti, announcing the addition.



MLB Network also announced the studio teams for its inaugural week, which kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. with MLB Hot Stove.



Victor Rojas will host the first edition of Hot Stove, along with analysts Al Leiter, Harold Reynolds and Barry Larkin. Verducci and SI colleague Jon Heyman will also appear, as well as reporters Hazel Mae and Trenni Kusnierek and special guest Jimmy Rollins of the Philadelphia Phillies.



MLB is making a press announcement every day “counting down” to its launch, recognizing that the constant buzz of news may build viewership, and possibly because it knows that in these holiday weeks, the news flow slows to a trickle.