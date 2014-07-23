Ventura Tapped for WFXV-WPNY Utica General Manager

Stephen J. Ventura has been named VP and general manager of WFXV-WPNY Utica (N.Y.), Nexstar’s Fox-MyNetworkTV combo in upstate New York. Ventura will also oversee WUTR, the local ABC affiliate that’s owned by closely aligned Mission Broadcasting.

He starts immediately and reports to Bill Sally, senior VP and regional manager of Nexstar.

Ventura has been director of sales at the Utica stations since 2006. Prior to joining Nexstar, he was director of advertising for the Carbone Auto Group.

“Steve’s critical knowledge of station management, sales and marketing, local programming and the importance of digital and social media integration are synchronous with Nexstar’s organization-wide culture,” said Sally. “In addition, Steve’s personal and professional longevity in the Utica market is unmatched in Central New York broadcasting. His strong relationships with community members and with business leaders will give Steve a distinct competitive advantage in creating engaging local programming opportunities for viewers and developing innovative, results-oriented marketing solutions for advertisers and clients."

Ventura has also held local sales positions at WKTV Utica, WFXV in Rome, N.Y., and WSYT- WTVH Syracuse.

“As a lifelong Utica resident, I am deeply committed to this community,” he said. “In this new role, I will leverage the management experience and relationships built over my career to grow the operations while providing unparalleled service to our local viewers and advertisers.”

Ventura is a graduate of Niagara University in Niagara Falls, New York.