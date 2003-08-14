Ventura no longer in MSNBC's plans
MSNBC has scrapped plans to add former pro wrestler and Minnesota Gov. Jesse
Ventura to its prime-time lineup.
Instead, beginning this fall, Ventura will host a weekly Saturday talk show
based in his home state. The network also plans to use him as a political
commentator.
In place of a Ventura show in prime time, MSNBC is giving boyish legal ace Dan
Abrams' show another shot.
The Abrams Report now officially owns the 9 p.m. slot, where it has been
since June. Previously, the show aired at 6 p.m. EST.
