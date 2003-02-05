Ventura may spill beans on Leno
Word has it that former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura may finally reveal his
new job with MSNBC when he appears Wednesday night on co-owned NBC's The
Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
The deal has been all but official for weeks, with MSNBC executives scouting
locations in Minnesota and the West Coast.
The show would likely air at 10 p.m. -- the slot temporarily filled by
MSNBC Investigates following the axing of Ashleigh Banfield's
show.
