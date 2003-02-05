Ventura may spill beans on Leno

Word has it that former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura may finally reveal his

new job with MSNBC when he appears Wednesday night on co-owned NBC's The

Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

The deal has been all but official for weeks, with MSNBC executives scouting

locations in Minnesota and the West Coast.

The show would likely air at 10 p.m. -- the slot temporarily filled by

MSNBC Investigates following the axing of Ashleigh Banfield's

show.