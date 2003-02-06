Ventura makes it official
No surprise here, but Jesse Ventura, the former pro wrestler turned Minnesota
governor, is joining MSNBC to host a prime-time show.
Ventura unveiled his news Wednesday on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,
and quipped, "I don't know if they're ready for me yet!"
His news capped months of almost certain speculation.
Recently, MSNBC executives, including president Erik Sorenson, have been
scouting locations for Ventura's show in Minnesota and the West Coast, and the
show might also originate from the New York area.
Ventura's live, political and pop-culture-themed talk show should air in the
10 p.m. EST slot.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.