Ventura makes it official

No surprise here, but Jesse Ventura, the former pro wrestler turned Minnesota

governor, is joining MSNBC to host a prime-time show.

Ventura unveiled his news Wednesday on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,

and quipped, "I don't know if they're ready for me yet!"

His news capped months of almost certain speculation.

Recently, MSNBC executives, including president Erik Sorenson, have been

scouting locations for Ventura's show in Minnesota and the West Coast, and the

show might also originate from the New York area.

Ventura's live, political and pop-culture-themed talk show should air in the

10 p.m. EST slot.