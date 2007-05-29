Venezuela Stations Under Fire

Days after President Hugo Chavez denied the station Radio Caracas Television (RCTV) a renewal of its broadcast license, Chavez set his sights on other TV stations that are critical of his administration. According to published reports, thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets today to either protest or support Chavez, who threatened the news channel Globovision, another station that’s critical of him. Chavez charged Globovision with encouraging attempts on his life.

His administration has also complained about CNN’s [cnn.com] coverage of the country.

The privately owned, half-century old RCTV went off the air Sunday, as the military reportedly took control of the station’s transmitters. A ratings leader, RCTV was replaced with the state-funded public service station TVES, as protestors and police clashed in the streets.