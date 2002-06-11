Venetis exits Adelphia
The last Rigas-family member on Adelphia Communciations Corp.'s board of directors,
Peter Venetis, is gone.
Venetis is married to the daughter of ex-chairman John Rigas.
Venetis stayed behind when outside directors squeezed his in-laws out last
month, insisting that he had done nothing wrong at the scandal-plagued company.
Adelphia offered no explanation as to why he relented.
