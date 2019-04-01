Vegas Wakes Up With the Wagners
Kim and Dana Wagner make up the morning team on KSNV, anchoring 4-7 a.m. As a married couple, the Wagners bring a unique chemistry to the anchor desk. “They know each other better than anybody,” KSNV news director Stephanie Wheatley said.
The pair has anchored together on KSNV since 2007. At 6-7 a.m. in February, the program did a 3.2 in households and 1.8 in viewers 25-54, both good for second place.
The Wagners were named Best Anchor Team by Las Vegas Review-Journal readers in 2016. “They’ve been here a long time and are invested in the community,” Wheatley said. “There’s a familiarity with them.”
Morning news segments include “Make-a-Wish Mondays,” which sees a local child suffering from a critical illness get their wish granted.
Before shifting to mornings, Kim was a weekend anchor. Dana did the weather, and continues to add his meteorological insights when weather events make the news in Vegas.
General manager Larry Strumwasser said a number of local TV talent has moved on to other markets. The Wagners remain. “They’re extremely visible,” he said. “Everybody knows them.”
