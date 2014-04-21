‘Veep,’ ‘Silicon Valley’ Renewed by HBO

After just three episodes, freshman series Silicon Valley was renewed for a second season by HBO, who also ordered a fourth for political comedy Veep.

Silicon Valley, Mike Judge’s tech-focused comedy, received widespread critical acclaim and notched HBO’s best debut for a half-hour comedy since 2008 with roughly 2 million viewers. Veep debuted down for its third season, but remains a critic’s favorite.

With the renewals, HBO keeps intact its current Sunday lineup. The network handed out a two-year renewal to Game of Thrones earlier this month.

Next Sunday, HBO adds to its roster with the 11 p.m. premiere of John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight.