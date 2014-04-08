HBO Renews 'Game of Thrones' for Two More Seasons

HBO has renewed Game of Thrones for a fifth and sixth season, the network announced Tuesday.

The renewal comes in the wake of Sunday's Season 4 premiere, which was the most watched television episode on HBO since the 2007 series finale of The Sopranos.



"Game of Thrones is a phenomenon like no other," said Michael Lombardo, president of programming, HBO. "David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with their talented collaborators, continue to surpass themselves, and we look forward to more of their dazzling storytelling."



Sunday night's Season 4 premiere drew 6.6 million viewers for the initial 9 p.m. telecast — up 52% from the Season 3 premiere.