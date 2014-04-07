‘Game of Thrones’ Draws Largest HBO Audience Since ‘Sopranos’ Finale

The season four premiere of Game of Thrones was HBO’s most watched show since The Sopranos series finale in 2007.

According to Nielsen overnight numbers, 6.6 million viewers tuned in to the 9 p.m. Game of Thrones broadcast Sunday night—a 52% increase from the season three premiere and up 23% from the season three finale.

Silicon Valley drew 2 million viewers to its series premiere at 10 p.m., the best debut for a half-hour comedy on HBO since Hung in 2008.

The season three premiere of Veep drew 955,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m., down 3% from the season two finale.