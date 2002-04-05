VCI shoots for Stars

VCI's Stars II+ integrated sales, traffic and automation system is offering

enhancements: integrated electronic contracting, improved automation

capabilities, and a reporting module with increased flexibility in report

creation and scheduling.

Users also can e-mail reports and business documents in secure PDF formats

from within the system -- an industry first, according to the company.

The latest version of VCI Sales Desk, a sales-force-automation system, is

also being demonstrated with new features, such as real-time graphical

comparisons of revenue performance.

Pricing on the products varies with system size.