Vazquez, Tweedie Hired to Host New E! Morning Shows

E! said it has hired Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie to co-host its two new New York-based morning news shows.

The new shows, scheduled to launch on Jan. 6, are E! News at 7 a.m. ET/PT and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m. ET/PT.

The shows will focus on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment stories and will originate from the Comcast building at 30 Rockefeller Center and replace reruns of E! original prime time shows.

E! News will be more light-hearted, while Pop of the Morning will that a more in-depth and irreverent approach, according to the network, part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit.

“After spending 19 years in morning television, I know the importance of waking up with hosts you truly connect with and want to share your morning with. We’re excited to introduce you to that team,” said Tammy Filler, executive VP and editor-in-chief of E! News. “With many years of entertainment reporting experience, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie are well-respected, seasoned hosts, who have fun, relatable TV personalities with undeniable chemistry. They are the perfect pair to join the news team as we continue to build our presence in New York.”

Vazquez has been a style expert and contributor to Today, E! News, Wendy Williams, The Talk and Rachael Ray Show. She’s also appeared on Access Hollywood and Access Daily.

Australian Scott Tweedie has been on Dancing With the Stars Australia, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Network 10’s morning show Studio 10 and was a host of The Loop, a weekly music program.