Vault AI To Use Whip Media’s Global Audience Engagement Data
By Jon Lafayette published
Clients will get insights on audience demand and emotional response
Whip Media said it made a deal enabling Vault AI to use Whip’s global audience engagement data.
Vault AI’s platform provides consumer insights for streaming TV companies, TV networks and film studios.
Vault AI will be using user-level data from TV Time, Whip Media’s TV show and movie tracking app with 22 million global registered users, to expand its global content data and add granularity to how content and characters impact audience demand, affinity and emotional response.
“Our partnership with Whip Media addresses the evolving needs of entertainment companies that are searching for ways to get granular audience and character insights with the speed and global scale that only AI can unlock,” said David Stiff, CEO and co-founder of Vault AI. “Whip Media’s powerful TV Time app data expands our understanding of how consumers engage and emotionally resonate with content and characters globally, enriching our AI-powered insights. Being able to now add deeper and richer character insights that go far beyond just ‘likeability’ is game-changing for our clients.”
The TV Time data goes beyond the standard age and gender demographic data, improving decision making for Vault AI clients. The TV Time user base will also provide insight in international markets.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Vault AI, a trailblazing company that sits at the intersection of content and technology,” said Whip Media’s Vincent Muscarella, VP of sales. “Our cross-platform TV Time viewer data is an ideal and wholly additive asset that complements Vault AI’s consumer behavior insights – a combination that will offer Vault AI’s clients new dimensions for worldwide content insights.” ■
