Vaughn Named KARK-KARZ GM

Mike Vaughn, vice president and general manager at KNWA-KFTA Fayetteville-Ft. Smith (Ark.), has been named vice president and general manager of KARK-KARZ, Nexstar's Little Rock duopoly. It's an NBC-MyNetworkTV pair in DMA No. 56.

Vaughn was a director of sales for Nexstar in Little Rock from 2004 to 2006. He will report to Rick Rogala, Nexstar's senior vice president and regional manager, and the current GM in Little Rock.

"Mike brings a wealth of broadcast experience and long-term track record of success to his new position," said Rogala. "Our Little Rock television and e-Media operations continue to grow and we are continuing to expand the hub services provided out of Little Rock. Mike brings the right skill set and community commitment to lead our efforts in this important market."

Vaughn said he was pleased to be returning to Little Rock. "I look forward to working with the advertisers and local community in pursuit of outstanding marketing solutions and continued viewership growth," he said. "Together we will be focusing on further extending our stations' track record of broadcasting excellence and service to the Central Arkansas community."