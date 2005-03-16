Vasquez-Less Idol Still Rolls

Fox was back in Idol steamroller mode Tuesday night. Mario Vasquez may have been gone, but plenty of viewers tuned in to see the rest of the crew.

Idol averaged an 11.4 rating/30 share at 8-9 to power Fox to a 9.1/23 for the night, down two-tenths of a rating point from last week's overnight average. Idol got another assist from drama House, which won its time period handily with a 6.7/17 at 9-10, its best numbers to date.

CBS was second on the night with a 3.5/9. It's best performer was Amazing Race at a 4.9/12. ABC came in third with a 3.1/8, with new drama, Blind Justice, its top show on the night at a 3.6/10. NBC was fourth with a 2.7 for an all-repeat lineup with the exception of sitcom Committed.

The WB was fifth with a 1.2/3 for a repeat of Gilmore Girls and a new Starlet.

UPN was sixth with a .9/2 for repeats of All of Us, Eve and Veronica Mars.