Varney Joins Fox News
Veteran business newsman Stuart Varney is joining Fox News Channel as a contributor and substitute anchor.
Varney most recently hosted CNBC’s Wall Street Journal Editorial Board with Stuart Varney. He also co-anchored CNN’s Moneyline News Hour and hosted other financial news shows for the network.
