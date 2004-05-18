Trending

Vargas Replaces Walters

By

Elizabeth Vargas has been named co-anchor of ABC's 20/20, replacing Barbara Walters on the broadcast when the show resumes in the fall.

She has been seen as a real comer at ABC News, where she has been a correspondent for 20/20, anchor for 20/20 Downtown and an anchor for World News Saturday. She also has frequently sat in for nightly news anchor Peter Jennings.