Vargas Replaces Walters
By Staff
Elizabeth Vargas has been named co-anchor of ABC's 20/20, replacing Barbara Walters on the broadcast when the show resumes in the fall.
She has been seen as a real comer at ABC News, where she has been a correspondent for 20/20, anchor for 20/20 Downtown and an anchor for World News Saturday. She also has frequently sat in for nightly news anchor Peter Jennings.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.