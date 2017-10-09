Vaqueiro Named Co-Anchor Of Telemundo Weekend News

Mexican journalist Julio Vaqueiro has been named a co-anchor of Telemundo’s weekend newscast Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana.



Vaqueiro spent five years as news anchor at KVEA-TV, Telemundo’s local station in Los Angeles.



He will be co-anchor with Felicidad Aveleyra. He replaces Luis Carlos Vélez, who left in August.



“Julio Vaqueiro is one of the most talented news anchors I’ve met,” said Luis Fernández, executive VP of Noticias Telemundo. “I have followed his work closely, and his professionalism, rigor and dedication have been evident every step of the way. I am pleased to have him in front of the cameras on our national weekend newscast. Without a doubt, he has a brilliant future ahead of him.”



While anchoring at KVEA, Vaquiero also was a contributor at MSNBC. MSNBC and Telemundo are both part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit.



Noticiero Telemundo Fin de Semana airs Saturdays and Sundays at 6:30 p.m./5:30 p.m. CT.



