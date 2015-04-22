Vann, Tucker Reunite at WISH

Elbert Tucker has been named news director at WISH-WNDY Indianapolis. He joins from WBNS Columbus, where he was news director. Media General’s WISH rebranded as 24-Hour News 8 after splitting with CBS to be an independent-minded CW affiliate.

Tucker succeeds Steve Bray atop the WISH newsroom. “For more than two decades Elbert has served in leadership capacities at two of the finest news operations in the country, WKRC in Cincinnati and currently at WBNS,” said Les Vann, president and general manager. “His strong history of content, strategy, and research-based innovation across all platforms has resulted in strong number one news operations in these extremely competitive markets. We look forward to Elbert’s experience and leadership joining WISH-TV’s legacy and long-standing commitment to news.”

Vann and Tucker know each other from their days at WKRC, where Vann was GM and Tucker was news director. Tucker began there in 1992 as executive producer, was promoted to assistant news director in 1996 and became news director in 2001 before departing in 2010.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at WISH-TV,” said Tucker. “I look forward to collaborating with the 24 Hour News 8 team in growing its commitment to news and to the Central Indiana community. Les and the management of Media General are very focused on building a strategy for success and I am grateful to now be part of that process."