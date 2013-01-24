Vann Takes Over LIN's Savannah Stations
Les Vann, former president and general manager at WKRC
Cincinnati, is the new president and general manager of WJCL-WTGS Savannah.
Vann departed WKRC, the market leader in DMA No. 35, after Sinclair's
acquisition of several former Newport TV stations late last year.
Vann will report to Scott Blumenthal, LIN Media's executive VP
of television.
"We are extremely fortunate to have found someone of
Les' caliber," said Blumenthal. "His exemplary business credentials,
commitment to localism and service to the community-both hallmarks of LIN, and
dynamic leadership make Les uniquely qualified to take WJCL and WTGS to the
next level of success."
Vann's career started in 1977. He took over WKRC in 2008 and
transformed it into a market leader. Prior to that, Vann ran WTVH-WBNG in
Binghamton.
"It is an honor to join one of the most successful and
forward-thinking media companies in the country, which has a strong reputation
of investing in its products, people and communities," said Vann. "I
am eager to work with the talented team of professionals at WJCL and WTGS in
beautiful and historic Savannah and immerse myself into this great
community."
LIN acquired the Savannah stations in its takeover of New
Vision Television last year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.