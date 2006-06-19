Vanished Adds Two to Cast

Fox’s new kidnapping drama Vanished, set to air Mondays beginning in the fall, has added Penelope Ann Miller and Esai Morales to its cast.

Miller is a veteran film actress with credits such as Carlito’s Way, while Morales was formerly on ABC’s NYPD Blue.

Miller plays the ex-wife of the senator whose wife has disappeared, while Morales has the role of head of the FBI unit investigating the case.

The show, created by Josh Berman, is from 20th Century Fox Television. Berman, Mimi Leder (who directed the pilot) and Paul Redford are executive producers.