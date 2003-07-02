Vancouver Olympics ideal for NBC

NBC caught a big break on the naming of Vancouver, British Columbia, as host of the 2010

Winter Olympic Games, which will put the games in a U.S. time zone, always better for

ratings.

Among the losers was Pyeongchang, South Korea.

NBC aired the Seoul, South Korea, games in 1988 with disastrous results --

ratings shortfalls and make-good ads.

That same year, ABC scored big with the last winter Olympics held in Canada --

the Calgary, Alberta, games averaged a 19.3/30, some 10 share points higher than the

Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, games that aired four years earlier.

NBC just won the rights to the 2010 and 2012 Games, and it will air every

Olympics from now through 2012.

The network had little to say about the Vancouver development other than a

hearty congratulations and "we’re looking forward to working with you" comment from

Dick Ebersol, chairman, NBC Olympics.