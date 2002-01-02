Van Susteren lured to Fox News
In another high-profile poaching of talent, Fox News Channel has lured
legal ace Greta Van Susteren away from rival Cable News Network.
Van Susteren, who spent 10 years at CNN, has been without a contract since
March.
Sources said CNN tried hard to keep her but FNC won out.
FNC will likely use her in primetime, perhaps even head-to-head against
CNN star Larry King.
This is the second time in recent months FNC has picked up CNN talent
whose contracts have lapsed.
Former CNN Moscow correspondent Steve Harrigan defected to FNC in
October while covering the war in Afghanistan for CNN.
He'd been without a contract since May.
In September, AOL Time
Warner Inc.'s cable news network trumped FNC after hiring Paula Zahn to host a new
morning show.
CNN plans to keep Van Susteren's well-rated show, The Point, on its primetime schedule, but it will now
feature guest anchors, beginning with Washington correspondent Kate Snow the
rest of this week.
CNN made a move of its own Wednesday, tapping former NBC News correspondent Fredericka Whitfield to be a weekend anchor.
Whitfield, who was Atlanta-based for NBC, will join CNN's Atlanta bureau Jan. 21.
