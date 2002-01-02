Van Susteren lured to Fox News

In another high-profile poaching of talent, Fox News Channel has lured

legal ace Greta Van Susteren away from rival Cable News Network.

Van Susteren, who spent 10 years at CNN, has been without a contract since

March.

Sources said CNN tried hard to keep her but FNC won out.

FNC will likely use her in primetime, perhaps even head-to-head against

CNN star Larry King.

This is the second time in recent months FNC has picked up CNN talent

whose contracts have lapsed.

Former CNN Moscow correspondent Steve Harrigan defected to FNC in

October while covering the war in Afghanistan for CNN.

He'd been without a contract since May.

In September, AOL Time

Warner Inc.'s cable news network trumped FNC after hiring Paula Zahn to host a new

morning show.

CNN plans to keep Van Susteren's well-rated show, The Point, on its primetime schedule, but it will now

feature guest anchors, beginning with Washington correspondent Kate Snow the

rest of this week.

CNN made a move of its own Wednesday, tapping former NBC News correspondent Fredericka Whitfield to be a weekend anchor.

Whitfield, who was Atlanta-based for NBC, will join CNN's Atlanta bureau Jan. 21.