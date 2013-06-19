Van Marsh Named CBS News Correspondent
Alphonso Van Marsh has been hired as a correspondent for
news services at CBS News, the company announced Wednesday.
He will begin immediately, reporting from the company's
London office.
Prior to joining CBS News, Van Marsh worked as a
freelance multimedia correspondent for NBC News, following a 10-year tenure as
an international reporter for CNN, as well as positions with Thomas-Reuters and
PBS.
