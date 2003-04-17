ValueVision pays FTC fine

The owner of an NBC-affiliated home shopping TV network and Web site has

agreed to pay $215,000 to resolve a Federal Trade Commission complaint alleging

unsubstantiated health claims for a dietary supplement.

ValueVision International Inc., the third-largest television home shopping

retailer in the United States, allegedly made unsubstantiated health claims for

"Physician's RX," a dietary supplement containing a variety of vitamins, minerals

and antioxidants.

ValueVision, based in Eden Prairie, Minn., owns and operates ShopNBC TV,

which markets a variety of consumer products through live, 24-hour programming

on cable and direct-broadcast satellite.

It also operates Web site ShopNBC.com (www.shopnbc.com ).

NBC-themed items are also available, such as the Crossing Jordan

soundtrack and Scrubs tops.

This isn't the first time ValueVision has been in hot water with the FTC.

In July 2001, the commission charged the company with making unsubstantiated

health claims for several weight-loss, cellulite-treatment and anti-hair-loss products.

A consent agreement settling the FTC charges obligated ValueVision to have

"competent and reliable scientific evidence" substantiating health claims for

other products -- claims that a food, drug, or dietary supplement "can or will

cure, treat, or prevent any disease, or have any effect on the structure or

function of the human body."

The new complaint alleged that ValueVision, through

television advertising featuring testimonials for Physician's RX, made claims

that the product reduces fatigue associated with taking prescription drugs, such

as drugs for heart disease, high cholesterol and diabetes; reduces fatigue

associated with certain illnesses, including diabetes, lyme disease,

sarcoidosis and cancer; increases energy, stamina and endurance within a week

to 10 days; and relieves arthritis symptoms.