ValueVision gets TW subs
Time Warner Cable gave ValueVision an additional 5 million cable households. The agreement puts the shopping cable network into 39.8 million households. ValueVision also reached new and renewed affiliation agreements last December with Cox, Charter and Adelphia. Its sub base in both cable and satellite has grown to more than 15 million subscribers in the past 12 months.
