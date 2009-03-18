Valet to Head WKMG

Former WKMG Orlando news director Skip Valet is the new general manager at the station, succeeding Henry Maldonado, who announced he was retiring earlier this month. Valet's appointment is effective immediately, says a WKMG spokesperson. He and Maldonado will work on the transition together.

"This is an exciting time in our industry and I am thrilled to be back with the great broadcasters of WKMG in Orlando," said Valet. "There's a lot of work to do, but that is true of every television station in America. Still the goal remains the same, we've got to do our part to bring in revenue and ratings."

The Orlando Sentinel previously reported Valet's appointment.

A longtime Post-Newsweek veteran, Valet was news director at WKGM from 2001 to 2006, before leaving to be news director at Post-Newsweek's KPRC Houston.

Maldonado will leave to pursue his love of filmmaking.