Valentine's day over at UPN

The Valentine era is officially over at United Paramount Network, but it

didn't end the way most thought it would.

Viacom Inc. executives announced late Friday that Dean Valentine -- the

network's four-year president, who is suing the media giant for breach of

contract -- is leaving the network.

But Valentine's $22 million lawsuit against the network hasn't been settled

yet.

Insiders said that since Dec. 10, when CBS president and CEO Les Moonves

gained oversight of UPN, attorneys for Viacom and Valentine have been working

hard to reach a settlement so that Valentine would leave the network without any

loose ties.

In Valentine's suit, he claimed that he was owed up to $22 million in back

pay and that he had been working without a signed contract.

Viacom executives had no comment, and Valentine was unreachable for

comment.

Moonves is expected to name a replacement for Valentine in the near future,

but for now, he will assume Valentine's duties, insiders said.

Earlier this week, Moonves told TV critics gathered in Los Angeles that his

CBS staff was currently going through a 'major fact-finding mission' to see what

assets of the two networks can be combined.

'I think they have done an extraordinary job at UPN. Obviously, they have

great building blocks in Buffy [the Vampire Slayer] and

Enterprise,' Moonves said. 'I think the future is terrific there . We see

synergies there, we see opportunities to work together.'

Moonves added that it is possible that some NCAA

college-basketball games could air on UPN in March.